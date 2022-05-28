(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers will meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday night in the first game of the Western Conference finals. It’s the first time Colorado has made it this deep into the NHL Playoffs in 20 years.
The series opens in Denver with Game 1’s puck drop set for 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Game 2 will also take place in Denver on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We cannot wait,” wrote the editors of the Ball Arena Facebook page after Friday night’s 3-2 win in St. Louis.
The series shifts to Canada for Games 3 and 4. They will both start at 6 p.m. and will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 4 and June 6.
The first four games will be aired on TNT.
If necessary, Games 5-7 will take place on June 8, 10 and 12.
The Avs and the Oilers met three times in the regular season. The Avalanche won the first two games and lost the final game on April 22.