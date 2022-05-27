CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wanted fugitive was shot and killed during a shootout with deputies. It started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38.

That’s south of Loveland. The driver took off and deputies followed. They said the suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple rounds at them. No deputies were hit.

Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran off into a field near I-25 where the suspect was shot and killed.

The Greeley Police Department’s critical response team is taking over the investigation.

