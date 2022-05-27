DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are shedding their purple uniform for one with a little more green. The club’s Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform shows off the Rocky Mountains in a beautiful emerald with a white background.

Fans will get to see their favorite players take the field with the new uniforms when the Braves take on the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday, June 4 and then again on every Sunday home game through the remainder of this season.

Colorful Colorado Details

💚💜💛❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/SK1TGfQ2PZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

According to the Rockies, the inspiration behind the uniforms is extensive. Here is how it breaks down:

• Jersey Design: The base design of the jersey, pants and socks reflects the familiar Colorado backdrop seen on the Colorado license plate, with snow-capped mountains and a nod to evergreen trees.

• Jersey Number and Name Font: The font on the jerseys reflects the font used on the iconic Colorado license plates.

• Right Sleeve: The ‘5280’ patch on the jersey’s right sleeve salutes Denver’s Mile-High nickname; the two black diamonds point to the fearless spirit that embody all who reside here and emulate Colorado’s dynamic ski culture. The coordinates of Coors Field are also emblazoned on the yellow sticker.

• Purple Trim: The sleeves and the numbers on the back of the jersey are adorned with purple trim, representing the row of purple seats at Coors Field that designate one mile above sea level.

• Jock Tag: Inspired by the iconic sign welcoming visitors to the Centennial State, a “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” patch lives at the bottom of the jersey above the jock tag.

• Hat Logo: The circle Colorado patch found on the hat highlights the purple mountains and clear blue skies, surrounded by circles of red to represent the color of the state’s soil, and the gold to symbolize Colorado’s abundant sunshine.

The Rockies are the fourth team this year to unveil a City Connect jersey, the 11th overall.

“While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state,” said Rockies Owner, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort in a statement. “As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home-state. I am beyond excited to see them come to life on the field on June 4 at Coors Field.”

Those jerseys, hats, hoodies and T-shirts are for sale at the Colorado Rockies Dugout Stores and Rally Store at McGregor Square through the on-field debut on June 4 or online at MLBShop.com and Nike.com.

The Rockies said that “Fanatics” will hold a City Connect pop-up event and Rockies watch party on Saturday, June 4 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Blue Moon Brewery in RiNo (River North Art District located in Denver) and everyone is invited.