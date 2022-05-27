By Danielle Chavira
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – America’s highest paved road in North America will remain closed through the Memorial Day weekend. The U.S. Forest Service says there’s too much snow from recent storms.
The 28 mile-long road climbs more than 7,000 feet, eventually summiting at 14,130 feet. The road, which starts in Idaho Springs, features mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots and alpine wildflowers.
Due to recent snow accumulation, Mount Evans will not open for the Memorial Day weekend. https://t.co/ZpoXiyNezX pic.twitter.com/oxJjFJgy1c
— Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) May 27, 2022
Visitors can take in the breath-taking views from the Mount Evans Recreation Area at the peak.
Tickets are required to drive up to the summit.
