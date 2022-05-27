(CBS4) – Harold Henthorn convicted of killing his second wife, Toni in 2012, went before a federal judge for two days this week arguing his conviction should be overturned because his trial attorney did a poor job and “sold me down the river.”

The hearing concluded Tuesday evening and federal Judge Brooke Jackson will issue a written opinion at a later date, according to court personnel.

Henthorn’s trial attorney, Craig Truman, declined to discuss his former client’s accusations saying, “We never talk about our cases outside of court.”

Henthorn’s new attorney, Nathan Chambers, also declined to comment.

Henthorn claimed Truman “acted in his own self-interest, was dishonest and committed fraud” in this course of defending Henthorn.

A federal judge convicted Henthorn of pushing his second wife, Toni, off a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2012. Henthorn has always maintained his innocence.

Henthorn’s brother, Rob, told CBS4, the hearing “demonstrates that Harold’s previous attorney, Craig Truman, disregarded his most basic obligations to Harold and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”

Rob Henthorn went on to say that expert witnesses said Truman “failed to act in the manner required to defend Harold, help ensure truth and justice prevailed, and honor his obligations to all of us.”

Harold Henthorn said he paid Truman more than $1 million for his defense.

Rob Henthorn said “no one aside from my brother will ever know with certainty what happened on that cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park 10 years ago. Harold insists he would never and did not ever attempt to kill his wife. He deserves a defense that will give each of us and our community the best opportunity to know the truth.”

Earlier, Toni Henthorn’s brother, Todd, told CBS, “Appeals by Harold Henthorn as to the actual merits of the case have been denied and exhausted. This latest motion is yet another example of Harold Henthorn blaming others for his failures and shortcomings.”

Harold Henthorn is serving a life sentence for the murder of Toni Henthorn at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.