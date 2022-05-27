DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo is helping out animals and zoos in Ukraine. In March, the zoo launched a Wildlife Emergency Fund to assist zoos in Ukraine that have been impacted by Russia’s war.

The Denver Zoo has distributed $50,000 to three organizations across the country, including Kyiv, Cherkassy and Odessa zoos to help them care for their animals. The zoo is continuing to accept donations and plans to send more funds to those and potentially other Ukraine zoos in the future.

“If there was no support of friends who send us money, it would be very, very difficult to buy the fruits and vegetables we buy for our primates every day,” said Kyiv Zoo Director Kyrylo Trantin in a video statement shared with Denver Zoo. “Our main goal is to make sure that our animals do not feel that something is wrong behind the fence. They must eat well, we must serve them very well and give them our love and respect.”

“We’ve all watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, and our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who have shown incredible bravery and resilience,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo and a council member of WAZA, in a statement. “Our community is so compassionate and caring, not only for Denver Zoo, but for other wildlife and conservation causes around the world. I’m inspired—but not surprised—to see such an outpouring of support for our friends in Ukraine.”