DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department is facing another lawsuit for its response to the 2020 protests after George Floyd’s death. The most recent lawsuit claims the police department intentionally targeted community leader Lindsay Minter.
Attorneys for Minter claim that officers threw a “sting ball” grenade and shot projectiles at her. She underwent major dental surgery.
Earlier this month, CBS4 learned the City of Denver faces another federal lawsuit involving police that stems from the same protests. A dozen people who were part of the protests accuse the Denver Police Department of using excessive and indiscriminate force on them.
They also claim those tactics were meant to deter them from exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.
This lawsuit follows a $14 million verdict that was handed down in March to a separate group of protesters in a similar case.