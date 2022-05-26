ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are still clearing huge snowdrifts from Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park in an effort to open the road for the season. Typically, crews work to open the road in time for Memorial Day weekend but that doesn’t always happen.
The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road. Snowplow operators are plowing 2 to 5-foot drifts from Rock Cut to the Alpine Visitor Center, which is located at 11,796 feet.
Trail Ridge Road received several inches of snow during last week’s snowstorm.
Visitors to RMNP are encouraged to call (970) 586-1222 for the status of Trail Ridge Road.