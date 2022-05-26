CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents near Falcon on Thursday afternoon for a wildland fire.

The evacuation zone, as of 4:50 p.m., spans:

South of Judge Orr
East of East Highway 24
North of Falcon Highway
West of Curtis Road

Falcon Fire Department is leading the firefight. Shortly after 5 p.m., the department said the fire in contained, and crews were monitoring hotspots.

The sheriff’s office said evacuations were still in place.