By Danielle Chavira
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents near Falcon on Thursday afternoon for a wildland fire.
The evacuation zone, as of 4:50 p.m., spans:
South of Judge Orr
East of East Highway 24
North of Falcon Highway
West of Curtis Road
Visual Map of Evac Boundaries https://t.co/tVTaRUSfcN pic.twitter.com/6EPZEzpkki
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 26, 2022
Falcon Fire Department is leading the firefight. Shortly after 5 p.m., the department said the fire in contained, and crews were monitoring hotspots.
The sheriff’s office said evacuations were still in place.