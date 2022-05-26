LYONS, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly a decade after devastating floods ripped through parts of Colorado, repairs on Highway 7 through Lyons are finally complete. The Colorado Department of Transportation has worked to make the highway more resilient in case of another flood.
This infrastructure project is the final flood recovery project.
The September 2013 floods caused millions of dollars in damage, destroyed highways, roads and homes.
While the highway will reopen for passenger traffic, it will remain closed to cyclists until November.