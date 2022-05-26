(CBS4)- The hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” returns to Denver’s Buell Theatre May 31-June 5. The show is hosting a digital ticket lottery for every performance. Lucky winners will get the chance to buy up to two tickets for $25 each.
Entries are being accepted now for all performances. You can enter until 9 a.m. local time the day before the show. Winners will be notified via email. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, winners for the first performance Tuesday, May 31 will be drawn Friday, May 27.
The ticket lottery will continue through the show’s entire run. Entrants must be 18 years or older to win and will be required to show a valid photo ID to pickup the tickets.
You can enter the lottery here.