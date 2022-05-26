DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to camp in the mountains of Colorado this Memorial Day you’ll need to pack a variety of clothes. The weekend will start off warm and dry thanks to a ridge of high pressure currently overhead. But things will start to change by late Saturday and early Sunday as a new storm moves in from the northwest.

Friday and Saturday will be the two nicest days of the extended weekend with highs climbing into the 60s across the high country for elevations above 9,000 feet. Below that we’ll see highs in the 70s. If you plan to be near or above tree line highs will be a bit cooler.

Clouds will increase from the west and northwest during the day on Saturday and it will be breezy ahead of the next storm. By Sunday highs will drop in the 40s and 50s above 9,000 feet with even colder temperatures above tree line. Rain and snow showers are expected on both days.

While it may not rain or snow the entire time it will be unsettled, meaning a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. It will also be much cooler for the last half of the weekend. Snow levels should remain relatively high during the daylight hours on Sunday and Monday, roughly at or above 10,000 feet. Snow levels could fall as low as 8,500 to 9,000 feet during the overnight hours on Sunday and Monday.