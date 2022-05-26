DENVER (CBS4)– One of the biggest Broadway hit shows is making a quick stop at the Buell Theatre this week. CATS runs through Sunday May 26.
“I always get nervous. I think that’s something crazy about performing the jitters go away,” said Lauren Louis, who plays Demeter.
CATS has thrilled audiences for more than 40 years and tells the tale of a tribe of cats. It won seven Tony Awards including best musical. The original score is by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
“There’s also new people here and new audiences that haven’t seen theatre in the last two years because it’s been dark so it is kind of exciting to hear everyone and all the cheering once the overture starts,” Louis said.
