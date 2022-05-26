DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in months, drought improved instead of worsening this week. But Colorado still has a long way to go with 90% of the state still experiencing drought.

The impact of over 8 inches of snow in many mountain areas and over 1 inch of liquid precipitation at lower elevations in the last week was somewhat minimal on the weekly drought update released Thursday morning.

A week ago, about 93% of the state had at least moderate drought. That number has dropped only 3% since then but it marks the first improvement in Colorado since the third week in March.

For Denver and the Front Range, severe drought has now disappeared from many areas by moderate drought remains. However most of Weld County including Greeley and Hudson continues to have severe drought.

Three of the four drought categories dropped thanks to the recent moisture.

– Moderate drought has decreased 3%

– Severe drought has decreased 4%

– Extreme drought has decreased 5%

Exceptional drought remained unchanged at 3% of Colorado including most of Baca County and portion of Prowers County including the communities like Springfield and Campo.

Further improvement to any of the drought categories is unlikely in the near future with a mostly dry forecast for most of the state. In the Denver metro area, there is a small chance for late day thunderstorms on Friday but any storms are likely to produce far more wind than rain.

A better chance for late day thunderstorms that produce rain will start Sunday and continue through most of next. At this time the daily chance for storm is no higher than 20-30%.