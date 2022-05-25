By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen returns to the Temple Hoyne Buell Theater at the end of May.

“It’s a very special show, in that it’s helping open up the dialogue surrounding mental health and erasing some of that stigma and tackles some heavy subjects and it leaves people feeling hopeful and it’s also very funny,” said Stephanie La Rochelle who plays Zoe Murphy in the show.

She pointed out how the complexity of the characters adds to the appeal of the show.

“That’s what I love about it, all of the characters are so complex. I’m very grateful to get to play a female character who is flawed and it’s so human and that’s why it’s so relatable,” said La Rochelle.

“Dear Evan Hansen is very successful at being a piece of theater that I think is at once joyfully and beautifully theatrical and entertaining while also delivering something very meaningful and very moving,” said Alessandro Costantini who plays Jared Kleinman in the show.

Among the 6 Tony Awards was one for Best Orchestration that Alex Lacamoire won for his work.

“If you really pay attention to some of Alex Lacamoire’s work in this piece, it’s quite astounding. It’s quite remarkable how he is able to take the score and heighten it, lift it and we have such extraordinary musicians, so I think if you’re going to be looking for an additional layer, keep your ears perked to the beauty of the music,” said Constantini.

Stephanie La Rochelle agreed.

“There’s a song in the show called, You Will Be Found and it’s this sort of big anthem at the end of Act I and that song leaves people feeling hopeful and gives them the opportunity to feel like they can open up about their struggles whatever they may be,” she said.

“Please laugh, please cry, do your thing,” encouraged Costantini.

“We’re excited,” added La Rochelle.

Dear Evan Hansen opens at the Buell Theater May 31-June 5. Get your tickets at the Denver Center Boxoffice.