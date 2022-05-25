COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s the quintessential scene each May in Colorado; Air Force Academy graduates tossing their caps as the Air Force Thunderbirds roar overhead.
“The day the Class of 2022 has been waiting four years for – to walk across the stage, receive their degrees and commission into the United States Air Force and United States Space Force,” the academy wrote on social media.
The school recognized Allyson Burba as the top graduate of the Class of 2022. She had the highest overall performance in academics, military and physical training.