CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News

DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche fans showed their support for Nazem Kadri with “Stand with Naz” signs ahead of Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Some brought their own, while others printed out copies for fans to hold up at the game.

After an incident in Game 3 in which Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, Kadri received an onslaught of hate, racism and even death threats on social media. The NHL said shortly afterward it was investigating along with police.

(credit: CBS)

The team recognized the support on social media saying, “Let love be louder than hate.”

Kadri responded to the hatred after Game 4 when he earned his first career playoff hat trick. It was an inspired performance and he spoke candidly after about how challenging the experience was for him.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 05: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche juggles a puck prior to the game against the Nashville Predators in Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 5, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He also said it fueled him, saying “for those that hate, that was for them.”

Romi Bean