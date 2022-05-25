8th Grader Credits His School For Helping Save His LifeOne of the continuations held this week was at the Morgridge Academy -- the only K-8 school in the country located on a medical campus.

Colorado Agencies Share Sympathies & Resources Following Uvalde School Shooting TragedyColorado law enforcement officers and other responders shared words of support following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On Tuesday, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed.

'Very Contagious': Doctors Prepare For Possible Human Cases Of Monkeypox In ColoradoAs of Tuesday, no cases have been reported in Colorado, yet some medical experts believe that will change.

Coloradans With COVID Urged To Use Telehealth To Access TreatmentThe telehealth option is available to all areas of the state, including rural areas, and may result in some people getting treatment faster, which is essential when treating COVID-19.

FDA Plans To Review COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 5 Years Next MonthAbout 18 million children in the United States are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The long-awaited shot for children under age five could be coming soon.

St. Joseph Hospital Caregivers Treated To Special 'Thank You' With ... GoatsSt. Joseph Hospital caregivers were treated a special "thank you" for their selflessness over the weekend.