DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche fans showed their support for Nazem Kadri with “Stand with Naz” signs ahead of Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Some brought their own, while others printed out copies for fans to hold up at the game.
Avs fans are coming together to support Nazem Kadri. @guffychan printed out dozens upon dozens of copies for fans to hold up. Lots of other fans walking in with handmade signs as well. #StandWithNaz #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Tw7bImLzgj
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) May 25, 2022
After an incident in Game 3 in which Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, Kadri received an onslaught of hate, racism and even death threats on social media. The NHL said shortly afterward it was investigating along with police.
The team recognized the support on social media saying, “Let love be louder than hate.”
Let love be louder than hate. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/lKpPJe0YTx
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 25, 2022
Kadri responded to the hatred after Game 4 when he earned his first career playoff hat trick. It was an inspired performance and he spoke candidly after about how challenging the experience was for him.
He also said it fueled him, saying “for those that hate, that was for them.”