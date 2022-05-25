LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in La Plata County say they believe a new wildfire was caused by humans. The Perins Peak Fire has burned more than 100 acres since it was first reported at around 5 p.m. on May 24.
Pre-evacuation notices were given to those on County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160.
Aircraft attacked the fire early on, and ground crews moved in on Wednesday morning. Crews say the fire spread quickly from the bottom of Rock Ridge Trail to the top of Perins Peak and reached the Lightner Creek Fire scar from 2017.
The trails in Overend Mountain Park, Twin Buttes, and Perins State Wildlife Area are closed.
Find more information about the Perins Peak Fire via Inciweb.