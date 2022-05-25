CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area is replacing their chairlift this summer and that means they’re getting rid of some of the old chairlifts.

Loveland is hosting a lottery for season pass holders who want one of the chairs. The lift was built in 1977. They cost $650 each.

Twenty-five dollars from each sale will go to Alpine Search and Rescue and another $25 will go to the National Forest Foundation.

The lottery continues through Tuesday, May 31 and winners will be notified by June 2.

LINK: Loveland Ski Area Lift Lottery

