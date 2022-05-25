LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area is replacing their chairlift this summer and that means they’re getting rid of some of the old chairlifts.
Loveland is hosting a lottery for season pass holders who want one of the chairs. The lift was built in 1977. They cost $650 each.
Twenty-five dollars from each sale will go to Alpine Search and Rescue and another $25 will go to the National Forest Foundation.
The lottery continues through Tuesday, May 31 and winners will be notified by June 2.