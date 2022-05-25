CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– A bill to fight the fentanyl crisis was signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis. It strengthens criminal penalties for fentanyl dealers and creates a prevention campaign, among other initiatives aimed at attacking the crisis outside the criminal justice system.

“Far too many Coloradans have lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning, many of them didn’t even know they were using drugs laced with fentanyl,” said Polis.

Family members of victims of fentanyl stood behind Polis as they held up pictures of their loved ones.

