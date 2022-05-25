BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A climber fell in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Monday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rescuers from the Mountain View Fire Protection District were already in the state park for a training exercise.
They were able to get to the fallen climber in the area of Redgarden Wall quickly and provide first aid just after 3 p.m. Additional rescuers from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hiked to the 25-year-old climber from Raleigh, North Carolina and carried the climber about one-quarter mile downhill to a waiting ambulance.
The climber was rushed to a Boulder-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.