(CBS4) — The City of Denver announced the pool at La Alma Recreation Center will not open this summer due to necessary repairs. La Alma’s Rec Center reopened earlier this month after the city closed the facility following a deadly shooting. An inspection determined subgrade beneath the deck eroded, and the bowl is at risk of failure.
The council will hear a second reading of the bill approving funds for repairs next month.
“The City wishes to use $2,000,000 of contingency from the Capital 22 Improvement Fund to complete design and rehabilitation of the pool with the goal that it be back in service for the 2023 outdoor aquatics season.”
The pool has been closed since the summer before the pandemic, after the virus shut down city rec centers.
Many neighbors are anxious for its reopening.
“The reason we picked this unit was mainly because of the pool across the street,” said Taylor Hiet, who lives nearby. “It’s a pretty big bummer to be honest. When it’s hot, we stare at the pool and can’t go in it.”
While some neighbors await the pools reopening, others are glad it’s closed.
CBS4 spoke to nearby residents who say the pool brought guests from other communities who were more interested in fighting than cooling off. Neighbors were thrilled to get their recreation center back following a deadly shooting where Gary Arellano was killed. His nephew Jami told CBS4 Tuesday that this pool is critical for the area, as many don’t have the means to swim elsewhere.
Neighbors hope the city will provide an alternative.
Denver Parks and Recreation told CBS4 they are “in the process of working out the details of transportation to neighboring pools and we hope to have more information in June.”