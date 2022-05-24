DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters.

The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help.

So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets over the same timeframe in 2019. Pets are also spending longer in the shelter before being adopted.

“The team at the Denver animal shelter provides the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors. As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we’re asking for help from our community,” said DAS Shelter Services Manager Meghan Dillmore in a statement. “While we do everything in our power to find homes for every animal, we’re not always successful. If you are looking to rehome your pet because you think someone else could give it a better life, please reconsider. At this time, the best place for your pet is with you.”

The Denver Animal Shelter is asking the community for help in keeping surrendered pets in a stable home. The shelter is asking pet owners to consider other options before surrendering an animal, like asking family, friends, and neighbors or placing a notice on social media. They also offer resources to help pet owners with food and other supplies if they are having trouble making ends meet.

The shelter is asking for help with fostering pets until they can find a permanent home. Also, check shelters first before buying a pet, especially a hamster or guinea pig.

The shelter believes it’s not just the waning pandemic, but also economic factors that may contribute to the surge in surrendered pets.