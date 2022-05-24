(CBS4)– There are new grooming and uniform standards for the U.S. Space Force. Those include a new uniform for Guardians with enlisted rank insignia, nametag, lapel, hat badges and buttons.
“Guardians have been waiting a long time for this policy to drop, and I couldn’t be happier to get it out there and start getting this stuff on the shelves,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman in a statement. “I appreciate their connection, which brought us these ideas, and the character they’ve shown waiting patiently for us to work through the policy process. It’s time to space it up!”
The changes to the grooming and uniform policy include adjusting mustache restrictions, increase color options “for nail and lipstick colors to ensure allow maximum variations for all female skin tones.”
The changes also allow males to wear inconspicuous concealer/foundation to cover up scars and blemishes. It also calls for expanding the tattoo policy to match current sister service policies that are less restrictive and allow for neck and hand tattoos.