DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is getting ready for the summer travel season with the unofficial kickoff to summer- Memorial Day weekend. DIA is expecting high passenger volume through the holiday weekend.

From Thursday through Tuesday, May 31, nearly 1.2 million passengers are expected to travel through DIA, which would meet or exceed passenger volume from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. The busiest days at DIA are expected to be Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30 with 210,000 forecasted to move through the airport on each day.

DIA urges passengers to give themselves extra time to go through security and navigate the airport before their flight. Passengers are urged to arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time.

Additional Information from DIA:

Security Checkpoints

DEN has worked closely with TSA to improve passenger flow through security, especially during heavy banks of flights. Since fall 2021, DEN has added four security lanes, for a total of 32, for use by TSA as staffing levels allow. Passengers should be aware of the following checkpoint changes.

North Security Checkpoint:

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers

This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers Clear Customers: A Clear lane is available on the east side of the North Security Checkpoint for those travelers who are Clear customers with TSA PreCheck

A Clear lane is available on the east side of the North Security Checkpoint for those travelers who are Clear customers with TSA PreCheck Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane is available on the west side of the North Security Checkpoint

South Security Checkpoint:

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers

This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers Clear Customers: A Clear lane is available at the South Security Checkpoint for those travelers without TSA PreCheck

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is primarily dedicated to standard screening travelers

Please note, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., the South Security Checkpoint is the 24-hour checkpoint that remains open overnight. During this time, PreCheck passengers will receive an expedited screening at the South Security Checkpoint.

Remote Bag Check

Passengers now have two ways to drop off their luggage and print their boarding pass before entering the airport. DEN’s free bag drop service is available on 75th Ave. near the Pikes Peak parking lot and at the transit center near the RTD A-Line.

The service saves passengers a trip to the check-in counter in the terminal and it eliminates the hassle of carrying luggage through the terminal. Bag drop is a free service offered by DEN and is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for domestic flights on United, Southwest, Delta, American, Alaska and Spirit. Flights to international destinations are not eligible for the bag check service.

Passengers using bag drop must be checked in and have dropped off their bags at least 90 minutes before their flight. Airline bag fees (if applicable) are paid at the bag drop kiosk. Passengers with lap infants must visit the ticket counter for the child’s boarding pass, per airline regulations. Learn more about Bag Check here.

Parking

All DEN on-site parking lots are open except valet parking in both garages and the Mt. Elbert lot, which opens if Pikes Peak reaches capacity.

The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot is a great cost-effective parking option at only $8 a day. If the more than 8,000 spots fill at Pikes Peak, the Mount Elbert shuttle lot will open as an overfill lot. Learn more about all of DEN’s parking options and see real-time parking availability at www.flydenver.com/parking_transit/parking.

DEN has a total of 36 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available close-in on level 1 of the parking garages. There is no charge to use the stations, however, the standard garage parking rates apply. Learn more and see station locations here.

Park on the Plaza

From May 27-Oct. 2, the plaza – located between the Westin and the Jeppesen Terminal – will transform into a park that will give travelers and community members a refreshing, unexpected airport experience. The park includes native Colorado trees and outdoor lounge seating. On select days this year, the park will feature events like mini golf and live jazz performances. Learn more by visiting flydenver.com/events.

Shopping and Dining

Getting to the airport early means extra time to enjoy DEN’s many shopping and dining options! Check out the offerings here.

Eats Delivered, powered by AtYourGate, delivers fresh and delicious food or travel supplies to passengers at their gate or other locations throughout the airport, eliminating the need to stand in line. The service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and orders are delivered in approximately 30 minutes or less. Users can choose from participating shops and restaurants for meals or travel conveniences. Learn more about Eats Delivered by clicking here.

DEN Customer Service

While traveling through DEN, look out for one of over 80 DEN Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) teams throughout our terminal and concourses. The DEN CATS is made up of four-legged volunteers who delight travelers with a friendly wag or furry cuddle. You’ll encounter them throughout the airport, sporting their distinctive violet plaid “Pet Me” vests. Hug, pet, and take pictures with DEN’s affectionate comfort crew!

Have a question about traveling through DEN? Passengers can reach out to DEN’s customer service team by calling (303) 342-2000 or (800) 247-2336. Text us your questions at (720) 370-9002. Passengers can also click the “Chat” button on FlyDenver.com to connect with one our DEN Live Agents via chat between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.