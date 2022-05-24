(CBS4) — Sewage plagued a family’s Denver home over the last year, and they have been awarded relief after dealing with costly flooding twice.
Joseph and Jennifer Walsh will received nearly $50,000 from the City of Denver after a clogged sewer line flooded their home on two occasions and put their family out thousands of dollars.
The city had told families impacted by the flood to hire a contractor to clean up their basements and then file a claim with the city, but that proved to be a high cost for the Walsh family.
After a long wait, Denver City Council approved money to cover the claims in full during a meeting Monday night.