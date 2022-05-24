DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined the CEO of the Denver International Airport, Phillip Washington, on Tuesday to talk about their intent to increase minority contracts at the airport. Hancock and Washington signed a pledge as part of the Equity in Infrastructure Project.
Their goal is to have more businesses seen as “historically underutilized” become more successful and work at reducing a racial wealth gap. Those results would come from contracting opportunities.
“True equity requires action, action to level the playing field and ensure that opportunities are available and accessible to everyone, in particular, historically marginalized communities,” said Hancock.
Washington says the city has been working on increasing the “number, size and scope of joint venture contracts” for several months. He adds Denver and DIA are among five agencies across the country which are part of this pledge.