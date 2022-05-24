'Very Contagious': Doctors Prepare For Possible Human Cases Of Monkeypox In ColoradoAs of Tuesday, no cases have been reported in Colorado, yet some medical experts believe that will change.

Coloradans With COVID Urged To Use Telehealth To Access TreatmentThe telehealth option is available to all areas of the state, including rural areas, and may result in some people getting treatment faster, which is essential when treating COVID-19.

FDA Plans To Review COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 5 Years Next MonthAbout 18 million children in the United States are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The long-awaited shot for children under age five could be coming soon.

St. Joseph Hospital Caregivers Treated To Special 'Thank You' With ... GoatsSt. Joseph Hospital caregivers were treated a special "thank you" for their selflessness over the weekend.

Colorado Researchers Working Toward A Cure For Type 1 DiabetesWorking on a cellular level, scientists are figuring out what causes Type 1 diabetes and then how to stop it.

No Changes To Mandates As State Health Officials Confirm COVID Cases On The RiseThe health officials said the future rate of infections is hard to predict because of the arrival of two new subvariants of omicron.