DENVER (CBS4)– Those who are sick or test positive for COVID-19 can access treatment options via telehealth. The telehealth option is available to all areas of the state, including rural areas, and may result in some people getting treatment faster, which is essential when treating COVID-19.
Telehealth means connecting with a doctor over the phone or through a video call. According to state health officials, people who don’t have a provider, or whose provider doesn’t offer telehealth, may be able to access a telehealth provider directly.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has published a resource page for those seeking telehealth options.