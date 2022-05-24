DENVER(CBS)- The storm system that helped to get some rain and snow to start the week is just starting to pull away from the Rockies.
But, not before burying a few northern and central mountain zones with some significant snow on Tuesday. Some spots picked up 6 to 10 inches of snow from Loveland Pass into northern Park county. The big kahuna was the mountains near Fairplay with over a foot since Monday night!
Around the Denver metro area rain Monday night into Tuesday morning added up to a quarter of an inch or more on the west side into the foothills.
Wednesday into Saturday we have a high pressure ridge moving in from the west. This will warm up temperatures across the state and dry things out for a few days.
By Sunday the trend for afternoon thunderstorms here and there returns into Memorial Day.