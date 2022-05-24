(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche made a statement with a 6-3 victory on Monday night over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoff series. The series is 3-1 in favor of the Avs as they head into a Game 5 against the Blues with a chance to close out the series at home.
Game 5 puck-drop will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 6 is also slated for 6 p.m. on Friday — only if it becomes necessary. The Avs can punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2002 with a victory Wednesday night.
The series between Colorado and St. Louis has proven to be a greater showdown for the No. 1-seeded Avalanche after a relatively easy Round 1 sweep of the wildcard Nashville Predators.
The games with the Blues have been filled with plenty of controversy both on and off the ice — surrounding gameplay, injuries to key players on both teams and controversial comments made toward Avs forward Nazem Kadri on social media.
“He was our best player. We all have his back and there isn’t a single player that is not there for him.”
On Tuesday, adding to the narrative, Blues forward David Perron was fined $5,000 by the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Kadri during Game 4.
The money goes to the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
