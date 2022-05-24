CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police say they found two toddlers unrestrained inside of a stolen SUV during a snowstorm last weekend. Police also say they found nearly 150  of unspecified illegal pills, several grams of methamphetamine, cash and an empty gun holster.

Police say they found the vehicle on May 21. An unknown number of adults inside the vehicle were arrested and face charges including motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

The children were taken to be sheltered from the snow inside an officer’s patrol vehicle. They were taken to the police department where a family picked them up.