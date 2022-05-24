By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police say they found two toddlers unrestrained inside of a stolen SUV during a snowstorm last weekend. Police also say they found nearly 150 of unspecified illegal pills, several grams of methamphetamine, cash and an empty gun holster.
This past snowy Saturday officers spotted & stopped a stolen vehicle. Inside we found nearly 150 pills of illegal drugs, several grams of meth, cash & evidence of distribution. An empty handgun holster was also discovered 1/3 pic.twitter.com/l59UxQfDfL
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 24, 2022
Police say they found the vehicle on May 21. An unknown number of adults inside the vehicle were arrested and face charges including motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.
The children were taken to be sheltered from the snow inside an officer’s patrol vehicle. They were taken to the police department where a family picked them up.