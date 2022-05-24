ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A response to an officer-involved shooting impacted traffic on Interstate 70 near Watkins early Tuesday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet. A suspect was shot during the response, and they were in critical condition.

According to the ACSO tweet, deputies were responding to a scene in the area of I-70/E Airpark Road and Watkins, where all lanes on I-70 eastbound were shut down for several hours before reopening close to 7:30 a.m. Adams County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Adam Sherman told CBS4 deputies were originally trying to stop the suspect, who was driving a white pickup truck in Strasburg, but he did not stop for deputies.

He began to lead deputies on a chase, but the sheriffs office says the suspect was driving recklessly, and it forced deputies to stop chasing. At one point the suspect was driving in lanes of oncoming traffic.

Eventually, on I-70, the man was accused of getting out of the white truck to possibly steal a vehicle. At this point, Adams deputies were assisted in the response by both Colorado State Patrol and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to engage with him, and that is when the man was shot. It’s not confirmed which responding agency’s officer fired shots that hit the suspect. No responding officers or any bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Sgt. Sherman told CBS4 this suspect is known by law enforcement for criminal activity in the area.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. The scene remained active as of 6:25 a.m.