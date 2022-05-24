ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A response to an officer-involved shooting impacted traffic on Interstate 70 near Watkins early Tuesday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s Offices confirmed in a tweet. A suspect was shot during the response, and they were considered to be in critical but stable condition.
According to the ACSO tweet, deputies were responding to a scene in the area of I-70 /E Airpark Road and Watkins, where all lanes on I-70 eastbound were shut down.
There was no immediate information about the reason for the original response that led to the shooting. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. The scene remained active as of 5:25 a.m.
The suspect is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital. We ask that anyone needing to travel through the area to plan an alternate route.
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 24, 2022