GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– An overturned gravel truck closed U.S. 6 for several hours on Monday morning. The road reopened just after 11 a.m.
The closure was in place for both directions between Colorado Highway 93 and US 40.
The gravel truck tipped on its side and spilled its load of gravel onto the shoulder. No one was injured.
#US6 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between CO 93 and US 40; US 6. https://t.co/p8EWqktnl9
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2022