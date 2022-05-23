CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– An overturned gravel truck closed U.S. 6 for several hours on Monday morning. The road reopened just after 11 a.m.

The closure was in place for both directions between Colorado Highway 93 and US 40.

(credit: CDOT)

The gravel truck tipped on its side and spilled its load of gravel onto the shoulder. No one was injured.

(credit: CDOT)

