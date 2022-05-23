(CBS4)- An upcoming fashion show from Denver Arts and Venues is celebrating Pride month. It will include drag fashion and ready-to-wear designs from DCR studios. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to emcee DeMarcio about the upcoming event.
“I can’t tell you how excited DCR Studios and I are to be a partner with this incredibly important, diverse, and unique representation of our community. We’re able to showcase these unique fashions and really spread love as well as education about the LGBTQ movement.”
The fashion show will even include guest performances by former RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars contestants Yara Sofia and Mayhem Miller.
“Drag fashions are just over the top elaborate artistic representations of these personas,” says DeMarcio. “Being able to partner with these extraordinary performers and their incredible fashions is something I don’t take for granted.”
DeMarcio says all the ready-to-wear fashions on display are created with gender fluidity, size inclusivity, and cultural diversity in mind.
“Fashion is for everybody. Every person and the body that person has. DCR studios makes incredible designs that fit every shape, every lifestyle, and at this show, we get to celebrate that.”
The Cultural Fashion Runway Series: PRIDE is coming up on Saturday, June 11 at 7pm at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Tickets are on sale now.