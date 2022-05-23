DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot early Monday morning. Police responded to a home near 5th Avenue and King Street at around 4 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but further details about them have not been shared.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating the shooting in the 500 block of King Street. One victim located. Extensive injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/IYFqQWqdl2
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2022
Investigators hope those who know more about the circumstances will come forward.