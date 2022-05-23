(CBS4) – Health care workers are undoubtedly resilient, giving so much emotionally and physically during the COVID-19 pandemic. So that’s why, right in the middle of a workday, St. Joseph Hospital caregivers were treated a special “thank you” for their selflessness. The sound of bleating therapy goats filled the front lobby, and staff members smiled under their masks.
“One of the things we do know is people love our therapy dogs. And the thought of bringing in the goats was something we thought our caregivers would appreciate,” said Patrice Farrell-Deline, VP of Mission Integration for St. Joe’s.
They certainly did appreciate the visit.
“We had ‘goat watch,’ where people were waiting for the goats, so we knew people were really excited,” Farrell-Deline said.
With COVID cases inching up here in Colorado, state officials say our hospital systems could be full of patients again by mid-June. According to the most recent numbers out from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, our state is at a 9.19% positivity rate.
And with the possibility of another strain looming, St. Joe’s wanted to promote a little work-life balance.
“Everyone talks about work-life balance, and to be able to bring in these little babies during the day and give people the opportunity to relax and have fun and smile and laugh together, makes this a special place to be,” Patrice Farrell-Deline.
“Obviously, they’re all loving people and that’s why they do this work. To be able to share their love with some baby goats, you can’t beat that.”