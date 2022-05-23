(CBS4) — A woman and two men were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Five Points area of downtown Denver, Denver Police Department tweeted. There was no immediate arrest, and police were working to gather information about a possible suspect.
According to the DPD tweet, police were in the 2300 block of Lawrence street, where the three people were found with gunshot injuries on Lawrence St near the intersection with W Park Avenue. This scene was right near Triangle Park.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating the shooting in the 2300 Block Lawrence St. 3 victims located, two men and one woman. Extent of injuries unknown at this time investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iPAWIHrNbB
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2022