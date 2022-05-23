CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — A woman and two men were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Five Points area of downtown Denver, Denver Police Department tweeted. There was no immediate arrest, and police were working to gather information about a possible suspect.

(credit: CBS)

According to the DPD tweet, police were in the 2300 block of Lawrence street, where the three people were found with gunshot injuries on Lawrence St near the intersection with W Park Avenue. This scene was right near Triangle Park.

