FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Sam VanWhy traverses the hilly streets of Castle Rock for more than just good exercise. He’s training for the Ride to End Alzheimer’s – a race that starts and ends on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. But this is no ordinary ride.

“It’s personal for everybody,” Sam VanWhy said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will be donated to Alzheimer’s research through the Alzheimer’s Association. For many of the riders who participate, the cause is near and dear to their hearts.

“Talking with most of the other riders, they are in very similar situations. Many have had a loved one that was fighting Alzheimer’s. So we’re all in the same boat,” VanWhy said.

Sam’s wife, Donna, is battling Alzheimer’s. She recently broke her foot, so she is unable to ride, but biking is something the two have enjoyed together.

“She loved riding that e-bike. When we are going up these hills, she leaves me in her dust. You should see how big that smile is when I finally catch up with her.”

Sam is passionate about the upcoming Ride to End ALZ because he knows the daily challenges that come with fighting Alzheimer’s.

“There are times that it’s very unpleasant, but there are a lot of moments of joy. I have to just keep reminding myself that those terrible moments aren’t Donna, they are the Alzheimer’s.”

When Sam takes to the streets of Fort Collins in June, he’ll be thinking about Donna and about how this ride could impact their future and the lives of so many.

“I’ll be thinking about the funding going for research. Praying that she is going to be among the first that survive this horrible disease.

The Ride to End ALZ takes place on June 12 in Fort Collins. To learn more about the event, visit the Ride to End ALZ website.