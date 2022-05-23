BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield’s Anthem Ranch Neighborhood is sandwiched between Erie Municipal Airport and Rocky Mountain Regional Airport. That’s why Barbara Huntington and her husband are used to hearing planes in her neighborhood, but Sunday morning her husband was working in their garage when heard a sound that was a little different.

“He heard the sound of an engine louder than maybe normal then heard the crash,” Barbara said.

A small plane had crashed several houses away. Barbara, her husband and a neighbor rushed to the scene. They were the first to arrive and found two people who had been ejected from the aircraft.

“All three of us checked them for pulses, and there was no sign of life,” she said.

First responders arrived shortly after and confirmed the pair had died, but said any other details would be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Susan Roth also lives in Anthem Ranch. She says that other neighbors have voiced concern about being so close to the Erie airport, and this was the day many worried about.

“A lot of very concerned neighbors around here about crashes coming into the neighborhood,” she said.

While this was a tragedy for those involved in the crash, Barbara says they are thankful it wasn’t much worse.

“We feel very badly, and we know that there are going to be families that are heartbroken” she said. “We’re just thankful that no houses were impacted.”

The NTSB was on scene Sunday to begin their investigation.

One person was killed in another single-engine plane crash in Broomfield less than two weeks ago. Plus, Broomfield residents were among those showered with debris when an airliner suffered a violent engine failure in February 2021.