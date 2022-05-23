(CBS4)– Thousands of people living in along the Front Range woke up to broken branches and downed trees over the weekend after a winter storm blew through Colorado. Several cities and communities are accepting those broken tree branches by providing a drop-off location.
Denver: the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off provides a convenient and NO-COST way for Denver residents to keep extra recyclables out of the landfill and to compost yard debris, food scraps, and non-recyclable paper. No trailer loads of yard debris are accepted at this site. It is reserved for Denver residents only. Hours are Tuesdays – Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Sundays & Mondays and on all City Holidays.
Aurora: the drop-off site for branches is Lowry Park, 1001 N. Dayton St., through 5/30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Visit AuroraGov.org/Trees for a map of the drop-off site.
Jefferson County: find a complete list of SLASH collection sites: https://www.jeffco.us/2493/Slash-Collection
Greenwood Village: Cut branches to less than 10 feet; place at curb or roadway. Call Public Works, 303-708-6100 or email webpublicworks@greenwoodvillage.com.
Douglas County: the Slash-mulch site is for Douglas County residents only and open Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are 2 locations: 1400 Caprice Drive, Castle Rock and Trumbull/ Swayback Site, 7826 Suoth Highway 67. Public works phone: 303-660-7490.