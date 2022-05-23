(CBS4)– It was a noisy start to the week for much of the Denver metro area. Lawn and tree care crews were busy hauling away piles of debris following the late spring storm.

“I checked the roof this morning and nothing fell on the roof, so that’s the part that I’m happy about,” said Peter Wurzburger who lives in Cherry Hills Village.

Wurzburger said he was out of town when the snowstorm rolled in on Friday. When he got home a couple days later, he found the heavy snow had snapped many of his trees leaving a mess in his back and front yards.

“I called the city and they said that they were like super busy and swamped,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann, “but they’d try to get somebody out here to get the stuff off the road.”

Other people opted to cut, chop and crank out the work themselves. Pete Chiappa of Wheat Ridge had help taking care of the broken limbs around his home from his sons.

“We just kind of cut them down and we dragged them into our front yard,” said 11-year-old Antonio Chiappa.

They joined many others in bringing their broken tree limbs and branches to a drop-off site in Wheat Ridge on Monday. By noon, several people were using trucks and small equipment to unload debris onto two large piles in the designated parking lot.

“We probably still have another three or four loads to go,” said Pete.

The Chiappa family is among the thousands who lost power over the weekend for more than 40 hours.

“A big limb landed on our telephone pole around 9 Friday night,” explained Pete. “We saw sparks, explosion, everything. Had a wire going across our street so they had to come out at like 2 in the morning to remove the wire and we didn’t get power back until yesterday at about 2.”

Despite the loss of electricity, Pete said his family made the most of it.

“We had board games by candlelight,” he said as his boys smiled. “It was kind of an adventure because we got our camping gear out and had some fun with the camping lights and camp stove.”

What was an adventure to some was also a nuisance to others… but, no matter which way you slice it, this is just part of life in Colorado.

“If this is what frustrates me in life,” said Wurzburger of his downed trees, I’m in a really bad situation. It is what it is.”

The City of Wheat Ridge said they’re running into a problem of some people bringing more than branches to their designated drop-off sites – leaving things like old paint and housing materials, which isn’t allowed.

In Arvada, the city is reminding residents to not drop tree limbs at any site during unauthorized dates and times. They have a team working hard to respond to the downed and damaged trees. The city will hold its tree limb drop-off at the North Area Athletic Complex located at 19500 W. 64th Pkwy. on Saturday & Sunday (May 28 & 29), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.