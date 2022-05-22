DENVER (CBS4) — An unidentified driver died Sunday following a fiery, pre-dawn collision between a speeding car and a bus from the Regional Transportation District that was carrying passengers.
It was the second consecutive day an RTD bus was struck by a speeding car, and the second consecutive day the car driver was killed as a result.
Sunday’s crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and 40th Avenue.
A spokesman for RTD, Austin Nettleton, said the Route 42 bus had a green arrow for a left turn from southbound Chambers onto eastbound 40th. The northbound car, Nettleton said, ran a red light and hit the side of the bus.
The male bus driver attempted to pull the car’s driver from that burning vehicle, Nettleton said. Nettleton could not say whether the bus driver was successful in doing so.
Medical personnel pronounced the car driver deceased at the scene, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Kurt Barnes.
Barnes also said speed was likely a factor in the crash.
Two passengers were on board the RTD bus at the time of the collision. One of those passengers was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, Nettleton said. The other was treated for minor injuries at the scene.