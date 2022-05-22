By Anna Maria Basquez
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A 28-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and did not survive rescue efforts early Saturday afternoon, Mesa County Detention Facility officials said.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office website announced Sunday.
The woman was found during routine security checks. Deputies, medical staff on site, and emergency medical services attempted life-saving measures. She did not survive.
Her next of kin has been notified, officials stressed.
“Deputies and nursing staff immediately rendered aid and performed CPR. Emergency medical services (EMS) were also dispatched. The person did not survive. At this time, the Mesa county Sheriff’s
Office and Mesa County Coroner’s Office are investigating.”
The inmate was not alone in her cell. She had one cellmate, officers confirmed.
“Rarely, are our people are housed by themselves,” said Megan Terlecky, spokeswoman for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. She was not in a temporary area of the facility. “She was in one of the housing parts of the facility so she had been there a little bit. If you don’t bond out or are not eligible for bond or on a parole hold you are in assigned units. She was in a female housing area.”