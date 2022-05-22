By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – The Denver Silent Film Festival wraps Sunday with three more films left to finish off their return after the COVID-19 shutdown years, hoping to show silence, even after three years of no festival, is still golden.
The event this year is being hosted by the Denver Botanic Gardens indoor spaces.
“Our unofficial motto for this year is ‘We need to laugh,’ so the 2022 festival will be all comedy with a lineup of silent films each accompanied by live musicians, rarely, if ever, seen in these parts – and all of them funny,” said Howie Moyshovitz, co-founder and director of the festival, in a statement.
Black-and-white films including “Two Timid Souls,” “So This Is Paris” and “The Kid Brother” are in today’s lineup at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. More info at: https://denversilentfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule