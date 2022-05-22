DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will be under the influence of low pressure in the upper atmosphere over the next several days and that will keep the forecast cool and unsettled for many, including along the Front Range. The pattern will keep the fire danger low for at least a few more days.
Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures for a large part of Colorado, including the Denver metro area. We expect 50s and 60s for the lower elevations with 40s and 50s in most mountain towns.
A weak weather system will pass over Colorado this afternoon and it will kick up scattered rain showers. The chance is highest after 4 p.m. and it will last into the evening hours, especially near the Wyoming state line and on the eastern plains.
Monday will bring another chance for some afternoon and evening showers or storms. We should see more widespread rain as we get into the day on Tuesday. Starting Wednesday the pattern should flip back to warmer and drier weather for a few days. We’ll see more scattered storms again around Memorial Day.