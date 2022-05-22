CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Logan Smith

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people suffered serious injuries during a shooting that took place in an Aurora parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting was the result of a dispute at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Exposition Avenue.

All three people are expected to survive their shooting injuries, APD stated in a Twitter message.

One of those people was taken from the scene in an ambulance, per APD. The others drove themselves or were driven to hospitals.

CBS4 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated with information as it is confirmed.

 

 

