AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people suffered serious injuries during a shooting that took place in an Aurora parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The shooting was the result of a dispute at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Exposition Avenue.
All three people are expected to survive their shooting injuries, APD stated in a Twitter message.
Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined. Suspect descriptions are still being obtained.
Anyone that witnessed this incident, or has information, can call 303.627.3100 or contact Crime Stoppers.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 22, 2022
One of those people was taken from the scene in an ambulance, per APD. The others drove themselves or were driven to hospitals.
