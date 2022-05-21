MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — A late spring snowstorm is changing plans for thousands of families around Colorado. For many high school seniors, the sudden drop in temperature is nothing compared to the changes they’ve endured the last couple of years.

Graduations for the class of 2022 are underway.

Cory Sims and hundreds of his classmates at Columbine High School were looking forward to walking the stage at Red Rocks in Morrison.

“Every class I’ve seen graduate, they’ve all been so excited to go there,” Sims said. “Red Rocks is beautiful. You get these awesome sunsets and you have the scenery with the mountains. It’s just a beautiful venue.”

His mother, Andrea, welcomed family from other states to celebrate Cory’s graduation. She kept an eye on the forecast, and knowing Colorado weather, Andrea advised everyone to be ready for anything.

“For the last week, I’ve been sending text messages saying, ‘It’s going to snow. It’s going to be cold. Be prepared with ponchos, umbrellas, snow boots,'” Andrea explained.

During her interview with CBS4, their family learned Columbine’s graduation would be moved to Denver Coliseum.

Another weather-related heads up 🌧️ The Chatfield High School and Columbine High School graduations are moving to the Denver Coliseum at their scheduled times of 2pm and 7pm. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 20, 2022

“I think we’ve learned a lot through all of this experience. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Find alternatives, and keep moving forward,” Andrea said. “I’m just so happy he made this accomplishment. He’s been so motivated, even through COVID. I’m proud of everything.”

Chatfield High School also had its Red Rocks graduation moved due to snow. Several other senior classes across the Front Range were notified of sudden changes due to inclement weather.

Sims says COVID has taught him how to roll with new plans. The snow will change where he’s walking, but the weather won’t change where he’s heading.

“It could be at the gym at Columbine or at Red Rocks in the snow. The excitement is more for the graduation than it is for the place it is or the place it’s going to be at,” Cory said. “At the end of the day, I’m still graduating.”