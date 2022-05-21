DENVER (CBS4) — An adult male driver passed away at a hospital today after his vehicle struck a Regional Transportation District bus in downtown Denver this morning.
The man was a suspect in a kidnapping incident and was fleeing police officers at the time, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Kurt Barnes.
The unidentified victim managed to escape from the suspect’s vehicle near Colfax Avenue and Grant Street, Barnes said.
As officers closed in, the suspect’s vehicle collided with an RTD bus at Broadway Street and 13th Avenue.
The male suspect was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash.
The male driver of the bus was not seriously injured, RTD spokesman Austin Nettleton told CBS4. However, that driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated. No other passengers reported injuries, he said. The total number of passengers on the bus at the time of the crash was not available.
The kidnapping victim was not believed to have been injured during the incident, although “I’m sure very traumatized,” DPD’s Barnes said.
No other details about the response to the kidnapping call or the subsequent investigation into the crash were available.
The identity of the driver will be released later by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.