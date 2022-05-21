FLOYD HILL OPEN SPACE, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi-trailer fire caused delays on a stretch of Interstate 75 near the Floyd Hill Open Space area Saturday morning, amid the spring storm impacts.
According to CDOT, I-70 eastbound experienced lane closures between the beaver Brook/Floyd Hill exit and the US-40/El Rancho exit due to the response to the semi-trailer.
Colorado State Patrol confirmed in a tweet at 10:14 a.m. fire crews would need time to empty the trailer completely, so crews could ensure nothing would catch fire again. It was not confirmed what was being hauled in the trailer.
Fire needs to empty the trailer completely to make sure it does not rekindle. We will be down to one lane here for an extended period.
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) May 21, 2022
The stretch of interstate impacted was down to one lane open as of 11:30 a.m.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.